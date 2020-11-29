SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.79.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

