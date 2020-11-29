Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

