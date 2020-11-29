Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

SBUX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

