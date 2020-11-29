Streamr DATAcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00164867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00925848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00219273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470367 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165275 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinone, IDEX, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

