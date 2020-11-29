Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.