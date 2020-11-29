Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 2,041 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

