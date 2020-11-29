Summit X LLC Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

