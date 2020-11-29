Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 46 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

WDAY stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

