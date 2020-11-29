Summit X LLC Invests $105,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

