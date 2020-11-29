Summit X LLC Invests $56,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

