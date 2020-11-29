Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 410 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $333.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

