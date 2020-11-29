Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 51 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $243.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

