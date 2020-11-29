Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $46,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

