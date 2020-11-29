Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,510 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $109,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.42. 384,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,473. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

