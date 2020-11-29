T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.8% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 358,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 395.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 213,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.47. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.