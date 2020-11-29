The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 146.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

