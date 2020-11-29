The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

