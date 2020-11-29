The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.