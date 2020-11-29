The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $11.70 on Tuesday, reaching $340.71. 182,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,885. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.89 and a 200 day moving average of $314.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

