The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.
Shares of NYSE COO traded up $11.70 on Tuesday, reaching $340.71. 182,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,885. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.89 and a 200 day moving average of $314.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.
In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
