The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,536,304 shares of company stock valued at $613,552,900 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

NYSE EL opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.