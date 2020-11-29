The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 746,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,764,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,566. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

