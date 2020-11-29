The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.