Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Square accounts for 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after buying an additional 523,105 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $212.52. 6,525,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.