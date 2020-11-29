Titan Capital Management LLC CA Buys 57 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

