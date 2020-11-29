Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $1.11 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.22. 4,708,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,777,646. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.