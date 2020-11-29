Titan Capital Management LLC CA Sells 329 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,028.8% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 249,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 246,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. 2,988,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,812. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.