U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.99. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 2,871,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.