U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 2,871,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.