U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 2,871,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

