U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $44.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.03.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 2,871,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

