U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

