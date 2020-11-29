Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Universa has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $63,837.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00374318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.07 or 0.02910214 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

