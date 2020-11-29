Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $200.63. 162,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,600. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

