Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,510 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $245,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.45. 750,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

