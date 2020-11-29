Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

