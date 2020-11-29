Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 12,409 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $760,751.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.