Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 225 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $491.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

