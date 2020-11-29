Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

