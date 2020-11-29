Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.