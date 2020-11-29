Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $869,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

