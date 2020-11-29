Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 256 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $514.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

