Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 18,050 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.