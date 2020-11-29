Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.