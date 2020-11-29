Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,754,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $333.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

