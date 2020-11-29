Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 61.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

NYSE TRV opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

