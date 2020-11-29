Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

