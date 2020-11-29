Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $240.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $8.98 on Tuesday, hitting $223.86. 2,006,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

