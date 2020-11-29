Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,941 shares of company stock worth $263,564. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

