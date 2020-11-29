Zacks: Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.