Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Ameren posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. 438,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

