$0.03 EPS Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTI. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of -332.22 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,598. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

